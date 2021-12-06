Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Armbruster Capital Management Inc.

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $108.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.52 and a 200-day moving average of $105.86. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $81.23 and a twelve month high of $111.29.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

