Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) is Marotta Asset Management’s 4th Largest Position

Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 460,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,758 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 6.3% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $26,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 18,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,400,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,968,000 after purchasing an additional 78,878 shares during the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 47,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 78,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 66,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BNDX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,049. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $56.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.91 and its 200-day moving average is $57.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.