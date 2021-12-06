Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 894.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $147.24 on Monday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $128.07 and a 1 year high of $152.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.71.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.