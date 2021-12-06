Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) VP Sells $99,555.30 in Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $99,555.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $48.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.93 and a 1 year high of $75.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -44.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The company had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRNS shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $5,111,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,643,000 after buying an additional 33,709 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 437.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 31,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 25,904 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 177,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,773,000 after buying an additional 35,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

