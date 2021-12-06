Venture Visionary Partners LLC Boosts Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,749,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 3,847.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,887,000 after buying an additional 1,473,550 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,316,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,382,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,119,000 after buying an additional 1,064,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,379,000 after buying an additional 1,061,831 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of AEP stock opened at $82.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $91.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.58.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

A number of research firms have commented on AEP. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.13.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $171,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $520,653. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.