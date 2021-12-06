Venture Visionary Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGT opened at $436.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $431.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $413.68. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $334.08 and a 12 month high of $463.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

