Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 95.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.79.

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total value of $205,610.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 4,300 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.40, for a total transaction of $1,472,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,066. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $345.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.73. The firm has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.40. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $237.13 and a 1 year high of $353.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

