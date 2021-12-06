Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $2.21 Million Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 117.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,231 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of O. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 52.9% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on O shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Shares of O opened at $67.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.82 and a 200 day moving average of $69.65.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.246 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 234.13%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

