Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 1,436 Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 151.0% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 59,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 35,905 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 26,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:USIG opened at $60.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.03 and its 200-day moving average is $60.42. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $58.33 and a 52 week high of $62.01.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. This is an increase from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

