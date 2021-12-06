Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Shares Down 7.6%

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) fell 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.63 and last traded at $16.64. 4,426 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 184,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VTYX. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

In other Ventyx Biosciences news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio purchased 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

