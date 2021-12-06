Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,461 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 2.7% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $51.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.74 and a 1 year high of $61.82.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

