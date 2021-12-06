Vertcoin Price Up 21.4% This Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 18.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $44.85 million and $2.01 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001452 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Zcoin (XZC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Coinversation (CTO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 62,976,272 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

