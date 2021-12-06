Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Increased to $265.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a market perform rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $253.44.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $203.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.70. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $242.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

