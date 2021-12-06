VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.06% of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 15,264 shares during the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $33.07 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.42. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $35.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.