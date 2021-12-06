Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR) Short Interest Down 20.7% in November

Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,400 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the October 31st total of 174,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 97,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VWTR. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources during the second quarter valued at about $32,433,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vidler Water Resources by 1,949.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 341,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 324,951 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vidler Water Resources by 1,710.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 250,597 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources during the second quarter valued at about $3,237,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vidler Water Resources by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VWTR opened at $11.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.42. The stock has a market cap of $208.85 million, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.07. Vidler Water Resources has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $16.28.

Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. Vidler Water Resources had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 93.97%.

About Vidler Water Resources

Vidler Water Resources, Inc engages in the development of water resource. It sells existing rights and storage credits in Northern Nevada, Southern Nevada, and Arizona. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

