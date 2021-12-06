Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 7,200 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.12% of Teradyne worth $21,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TER. Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen upgraded Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Teradyne from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.40.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $150.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.05 and a 52 week high of $158.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.88.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 7.53%.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $4,067,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $499,588.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,534 shares of company stock worth $5,469,098. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

