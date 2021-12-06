Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $28.25 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,989 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 29,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $28,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.54.

DIS opened at $146.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $265.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $142.04 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.95 and its 200-day moving average is $173.56.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

