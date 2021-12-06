Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.09% of Realty Income worth $22,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,946,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,054 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,952,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,872,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,998,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,625,000 after acquiring an additional 411,001 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 19.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,207,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,313,000 after buying an additional 1,008,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 122.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,392,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,550,000 after buying an additional 2,968,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on O. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.20.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $67.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $74.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.37, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.246 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 234.13%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

