Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Copart were worth $23,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Copart by 348.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $145.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.44. The company has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.05. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.92 and a 1 year high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.40.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.