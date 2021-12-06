Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 5,400 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $20,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Cowen started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.35.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $230.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.58 and a 12-month high of $263.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $2,032,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total value of $955,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,420 shares of company stock valued at $17,911,886 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

