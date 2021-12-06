VNT Chain (VNT) Market Capitalization Tops $1.03 Million

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 5th. One VNT Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, VNT Chain has traded 27.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. VNT Chain has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $251,942.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00038561 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007321 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

VNT Chain Coin Profile

VNT Chain is a coin. It was first traded on March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en . The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

