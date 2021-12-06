Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier (NYSE:VNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $35.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vontier Corporation is a technology company. It is focused on transportation and mobility solutions. The company’s portfolio of brands includes expertise in mobility technologies, retail and commercial fueling, fleet management, telematics, vehicle diagnostics and repair, and smart cities end-markets. Vontier Corporation is based in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VNT. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Argus reiterated a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Vontier in a report on Friday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.63.

Vontier stock opened at $30.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88. Vontier has a twelve month low of $29.87 and a twelve month high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.77 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. Vontier’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Vontier by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 19,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Vontier by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vontier by 254.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,815,000 after buying an additional 446,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Vontier by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

