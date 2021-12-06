WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.90

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.90 and last traded at $16.20, with a volume of 897 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.81.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WKME shares. Barclays dropped their price target on WalkMe from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WalkMe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WalkMe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.27.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 189.88% and a negative net margin of 48.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WalkMe Ltd. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WKME. Vitruvian Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of WalkMe by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 4,553,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,462,000 after buying an additional 180,665 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in WalkMe during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,825,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in WalkMe by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in WalkMe in the 3rd quarter worth $882,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

