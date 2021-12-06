Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Applied Capital LLC

Applied Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,886 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 2.0% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 1.2% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $146,460,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 670,603 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.53, for a total transaction of $98,934,060.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,632,429 shares of company stock worth $808,052,785. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.60. The stock had a trading volume of 56,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,119,032. The stock has a market cap of $386.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.41. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

