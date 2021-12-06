Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.21

Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.21 and last traded at $15.74, with a volume of 4248 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.24.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

About Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV)

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.