Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Analysts at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

WEAV has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weave Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of WEAV opened at $16.24 on Monday. Weave Communications has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $22.40.

