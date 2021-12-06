Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Shares Gap Up to $53.25

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $53.25, but opened at $55.36. Webster Financial shares last traded at $55.28, with a volume of 1,966 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WBS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.56%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

