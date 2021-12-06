Wedbush Begins Coverage on Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Investment analysts at Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GRBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of GRBK stock opened at $27.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.43. Green Brick Partners has a 1-year low of $18.27 and a 1-year high of $28.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average of $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $342.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after buying an additional 71,047 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 45,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 9,871 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 18,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

