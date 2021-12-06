Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,113 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.31% of EnPro Industries worth $6,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $849,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

NPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.33.

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $108.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.54. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.68 and a 52 week high of $112.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.19.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

