Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,868 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $6,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 20,624,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,076,000 after buying an additional 881,198 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,929,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,266,000 after purchasing an additional 311,884 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,834,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,468,000 after purchasing an additional 80,704 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,440,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,252,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,028,000 after purchasing an additional 65,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In related news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $75,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PK opened at $16.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $24.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.40.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 59.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist increased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.