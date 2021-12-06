Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.21% of Silvergate Capital worth $6,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 368.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 12,374 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the second quarter worth about $491,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 125,620.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 178.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 12,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 23.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total transaction of $781,552.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis S. Frank sold 9,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $1,104,763.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 123,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,252,199.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,339 shares of company stock valued at $33,095,554 in the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.10.

Shares of SI stock opened at $164.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.82 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.85. Silvergate Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

