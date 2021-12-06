Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Holdings in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,534 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.78% of Del Taco Restaurants worth $6,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TACO. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 67.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,402,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,050,000 after purchasing an additional 964,350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 918.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 588,002 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 884.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 150,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 135,627 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 413.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 76,980 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 26.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 332,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 70,379 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

TACO stock opened at $7.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.51. The stock has a market cap of $274.03 million, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.98.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

