Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 11,364 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,364 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.08% of Kilroy Realty worth $6,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 41.7% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 187,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,066,000 after purchasing an additional 55,189 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.6% in the second quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 690,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,096,000 after purchasing an additional 30,404 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 92,944.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 26,954 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 383.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 11.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,609,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,074,000 after acquiring an additional 169,755 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $900,400.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

KRC has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.17.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $65.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.80. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $54.26 and a 1-year high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $232.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.76 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.39% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Kilroy Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.94%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

