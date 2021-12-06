Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 19,992 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,992 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.18% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $6,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

BECN opened at $52.43 on Monday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $60.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.42 and a beta of 1.99.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.32). Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

BECN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.23.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 116,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.31 per share, with a total value of $6,000,447.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.