Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,903 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $6,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the second quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 1,840.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 14.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 24.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 9.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GBAB opened at $23.44 on Monday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

