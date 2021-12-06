Wesleyan Assurance Society Boosts Stock Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Wesleyan Assurance Society grew its holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 473,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in Sabre were worth $5,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Sabre by 15,264.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,116,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083,415 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,888,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,310,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,795,000 after buying an additional 2,987,281 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the second quarter valued at $20,293,961,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the second quarter valued at about $26,034,000.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre stock opened at $8.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.40. Sabre Co. has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. Sabre had a negative net margin of 69.74% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. The company had revenue of $441.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $250,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 24,131 shares of company stock worth $294,826 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Sabre

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.