Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) PT Raised to C$9.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Friday, October 15th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$12.50 price target on Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.23.

Shares of WCP stock traded up C$0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$7.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,229,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,269,203. The firm has a market cap of C$4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of C$4.13 and a 1-year high of C$8.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$728.10 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.07 per share, with a total value of C$35,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,498,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,665,356.52. Also, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong acquired 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.80 per share, with a total value of C$44,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,134,955.20. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 39,970 shares of company stock worth $276,466.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

