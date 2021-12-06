William Brent Moure Buys 100,000 Shares of Tres-Or Resources Ltd. (CVE:TRS) Stock

Tres-Or Resources Ltd. (CVE:TRS) Director William Brent Moure purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 898,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$93,264.30.

Shares of TRS traded up C$0.01 on Monday, reaching C$0.11. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,723. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09. Tres-Or Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.08 and a 12 month high of C$0.20. The stock has a market cap of C$2.38 million and a PE ratio of -7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Tres-Or Resources Company Profile

Tres-Or Resources Ltd., a resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, diamond, cobalt, sliver, and base metal properties. Its flagship project is Fontana Gold Project that covers an area of 8,700 hectares located in Duverny Township, Quebec.

