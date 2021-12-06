William Brent Moure Buys 100,000 Shares of Tres-Or Resources Ltd. (CVE:TRS) Stock

Tres-Or Resources Ltd. (CVE:TRS) Director William Brent Moure purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 898,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$93,264.30.
Shares of TRS traded up C$0.01 on Monday, reaching C$0.11. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,723. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09. Tres-Or Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.08 and a 12 month high of C$0.20. The stock has a market cap of C$2.38 million and a PE ratio of -7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.59.
Tres-Or Resources Company Profile
