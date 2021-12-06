William Marsh Rice University Makes New $773,000 Investment in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

William Marsh Rice University acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000. Pinterest comprises 0.3% of William Marsh Rice University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 513,820.9% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 725,142,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after buying an additional 725,001,279 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 139.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,899,000 after buying an additional 27,066,282 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 46.2% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 22,495,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,982,000 after buying an additional 7,111,177 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 7,421.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,746,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,741,000 after buying an additional 4,683,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 78.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,514,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,253,000 after buying an additional 3,313,307 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PINS traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,630,492. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.53. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.13 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.31.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $438,087.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $5,570,531.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 704,614 shares of company stock valued at $37,502,608. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

