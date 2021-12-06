WINk (WIN) Trading Up 5% Over Last 7 Days

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. Over the last seven days, WINk has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. WINk has a total market capitalization of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk Coin Profile

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

