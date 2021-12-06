Wolfe Research Boosts Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target to $183.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its target price boosted by Wolfe Research from $163.00 to $183.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ENTG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Entegris from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum upgraded Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $156.00.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $148.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 1.14. Entegris has a twelve month low of $90.77 and a twelve month high of $158.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

In other news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total transaction of $1,331,906.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 20,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $2,789,696.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,019 shares of company stock valued at $9,917,502. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Entegris by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,560,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,667,520,000 after purchasing an additional 676,350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Entegris by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,481,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,534,906,000 after purchasing an additional 91,928 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,735,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,384,000 after purchasing an additional 219,236 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,699,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,245,000 after purchasing an additional 621,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Entegris by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,327,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,989,000 after purchasing an additional 191,975 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

