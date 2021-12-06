Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Market Cap Reaches $511,516.52 (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $511,516.52 and $9.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for about $7.80 or 0.00015862 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00055328 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,151.05 or 0.08445580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00059417 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,195.74 or 1.00091823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00077516 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

