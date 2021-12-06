Xcel Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 55.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,191 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 11,533 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises about 2.1% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9.1% during the third quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.5% during the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 18.7% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9.1% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 13,113 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $198.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $188.00 and a one year high of $278.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.23.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $275.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.15.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

