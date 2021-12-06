Xcel Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,245 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.3% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 664.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,530 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 621.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,598,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $555,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,284,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $794,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,667 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on FB. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total value of $16,595,757.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,654,913 shares of company stock valued at $570,345,242. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook stock opened at $306.84 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $853.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $332.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.25.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

