Xcel Wealth Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,144 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 711,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $47,937,000 after buying an additional 11,161 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,027,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $69,299,000 after acquiring an additional 235,271 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 475,740 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 88,804 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott Investment Partners LLP raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP now owns 82,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,288,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $70.69 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $76.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.29. The company has a market capitalization of $84.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Cowen lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.15.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

