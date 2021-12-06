Xcel Wealth Management LLC Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 31.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,482,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,244,000. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,154,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,356,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,363,000 after acquiring an additional 392,318 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 17,574.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 354,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,968,000 after acquiring an additional 352,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.25.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $226.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.07. The company has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.46 and a 12 month high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 80.64%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

