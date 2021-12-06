Xcel Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in U. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Unity Software by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Unity Software by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Gruss & Co. LLC raised its position in Unity Software by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in Unity Software by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total value of $940,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 552,549 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.87, for a total transaction of $107,675,223.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,902,632 shares of company stock valued at $320,235,726 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on U shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

Shares of U opened at $146.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.56 and a beta of 2.81. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.26.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.