Xcel Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock opened at $73.34 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $185.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.91.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.87%.

Several research firms recently commented on MRK. Truist raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.17.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.