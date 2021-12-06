Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) will announce $1.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32 billion. Xylem posted sales of $1.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xylem will report full year sales of $5.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.73.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $659,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,486,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,238 shares of company stock valued at $9,372,936. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 309.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 21,164 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 503.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 247.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded up $2.61 on Wednesday, reaching $120.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,557. Xylem has a 52-week low of $94.63 and a 52-week high of $138.78. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.35, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

