Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Holdings Lifted by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Xylem by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,356,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,785,000 after buying an additional 15,938 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,246,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 593,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,219,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.73.

XYL opened at $118.09 on Monday. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.63 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.26 and a 200-day moving average of $125.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total value of $704,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,238 shares of company stock valued at $9,372,936 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.